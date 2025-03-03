New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): BJP leader Nishikant Dubey sounded the alarm on the demographic changes in Santhal Pargana, Jharkhand, on Monday, claiming that the tribal population has decreased from 45% to 28%, while the Muslim population has increased from 9% to 24%.

Speaking with ANI, Dubey said, "The tribal population in Santhal Pargana has decreased from 45% to 28%. The population of Muslims has increased from 9% to 24%."

He alleged that this surge is partly due to the influx of "Bangladeshi infiltrators," which he believes is being facilitated by the government's appeasement policies.

"Bangladeshi infiltrators are increasing. The layers of what the government is doing to appease them are getting exposed," said Nishikant.

Dubey's concerns extend to the education sector, where he claimed that Urdu has replaced regional languages in many schools, and Friday has become a holiday instead of Sunday. He feared that if the Center didn't intervene, Jharkhand might eventually become part of Bangladesh.

"I had recently raised the issue in the House that Urdu has been written in many schools of Jharkhand and Friday is the holiday instead of Sunday... I think the Center should intervene in this; otherwise, the situation in Jharkhand is such that one day they will merge it with Bangladesh," Dubey added.

This isn't the first time Dubey has raised concerns about the rising Muslim population in Jharkhand. In October 2024, he termed it a "national issue" and demanded the preparation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to identify and deport "Bangladeshi infiltrators."

The issue of the illegal immigrants in Jharkhand was among the main agendas of the BJP during the Assembly elections in the state held in November last year.

BJP in-charge for the state and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma kept on raising the issue openly. However, it didn't work out for the BJP, as the Hemant Soren-led INDIA alliance was able to win 54 seats out of 81 and retained power for the second time in a row.

BJP could only win 21 seats, despite roping in former Chief Minister Champai Soren in their camp, who is regarded as among the biggest tribal leaders of the state. (ANI)

