Phulbani, Dec 4 (PTI) A tribal woman was shot at in a forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Saturday when she was collecting firewood, police said.

Jayanti Kanhar, a resident of Chandarupadar village in Khajuripada block, is suspected to have been shot at by poachers, they said. Kanhar and her husband were collecting firewood from the Ranjaguda forest in the morning, Phulbani Sub-divisional Police Officer NC Murmu said.

She was shot at on her forehead suddenly, Murmu said.

The woman's husband rescued her from a pool of blood and admitted her to the district hospital, he said.

She was later shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur in Ganjam district as her condition deteriorated, sources said.

An investigation is underway, police said.

