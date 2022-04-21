Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Tribals in Madhya Pradesh will get a bonus on Tendu leaves, and 20 per cent of revenues incurred on timber wood will be given to forest committees so that they can use it as per their needs, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan on Thursday.

Also, 'Van gram' will be transformed into 'Rajasv Gram', he added.

The Madhya Pradesh government has planned a mega event in the state capital Bhopal on Friday to start the distribution of bonuses to 22.6 lakh tribal Tendu leaf collectors of the state, a senior forest department official said. (ANI)

