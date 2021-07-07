Gurgaon, Jul 7 (PTI) Haryana BJP IT cell and social media head Arun Yadav courted controversy Wednesday as he extended his "deepest condolences" to the bereaved family of legendary actor "Mohammad Yousuf Khan (Dilip Kumar) who earned money in the film world by keeping a Hindu name".

Dilip Kumar died at a Mumbai hospital Wednesday morning and was laid to rest with full state honours in the evening. He was 98.

"The demise of Mohammad Yusuf Khan (Dilip Kumar), who earned money in the film world by keeping a Hindu name, is an irreparable loss to the Indian film industry. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. God give peace to the departed soul. Heartfelt tribute!" Yadav posted in Hindi from his Twitter handle.

Kumar was born Yousuf Khan in Peshawar on December 11, 1922. His new name and new identity was given to him by Devika Rani, who was head of Bombay Talkies at the time and was of the view that a screen name would help audiences relate to him.

Yadav was trolled by many Twitter users, who slammed him for "unnecessarily" bringing in Kumar's religion while paying tributes to him.

When contacted, a state BJP spokesperson said he was yet to read what Yadav had posted.

Kumar, who embodied the best of India through his films and seven decades in public life, died after prolonged illness.

The actor, known to generations of film-goers as "tragedy king" for his portrayal of the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as "Mughal-e-Azam" and "Devdas", is survived by his wife Saira Banu.

