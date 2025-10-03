Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 3 (ANI): Trichy police have registered a case after a video surfaced on social media showing people burning a portrait of the Hindu deity Ram. The police have also arrested one person involved in the act, the Trichy police said in a press release.

The cased is registered under Crime No. 18/25, sections 192, 196(1)(a), 197, 299, 302, and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read | From Honeytraps to Hashtags: ISI Targeting 300 to 400 Indian Influencers for Propaganda and Espionage, Says Intelligence Bureau After Arrests of YouTubers Jyoti Malhotra, Wasim Akram and Jasbir Singh.

According to the release, on September 28, 2025, an event titled "Aasivaga Thirumal Guidance Festival" was organised by the "Aindham Tamil Sangam" (Regd. No. Book-4/360/2024) at Ayanputhur village under Navalpattu police limits. The event began with flag hoisting at 6:00 a.m. and concluded by 6:00 p.m., with nearly 100 people in attendance.

That night, around 5 to 6 members of the organisation allegedly beat a flex banner depicting Lord Rama with slippers, set it on fire, and later uploaded the video on social media platforms, including the group's Facebook page under the ID "Aindham Tamilar Sangam."

Also Read | Ozempic Approved by India for Adults With Type-2 Diabetes: Is Novo Nordisk's Weight Loss Drug Safe? Here's What We Know About Benefits, Risks and Expected Price.

The press note further stated that the video showed participants chanting "Ravanae Potri, Ravanae Potri" (Hail Ravana) while burning the banner. Towards the end, it also displayed phone numbers encouraging people to join the group.

Based on a complaint by a cybercrime monitoring officer, a case was registered on October 2, 2025, at the Cyber Crime Police Station under Crime No. 18/25, sections 192, 196(1)(a), 197, 299, 302, and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have arrested Adaikkalaraj, a 36-year-old native of Kavarpatti village, Viralimalai taluk, Pudukkottai district. He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. Search is on for the remaining accused, the Trichy police added.

The Trichy District Superintendent of Police, C. Selvanagarathinam, stated that strict action will be taken against anyone posting or sharing content on social media that offends religious sentiments or disrupts public peace. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)