India News | Trichy MP Durai Vaiko Presses for Faster Completion of Flyovers and Airport Expansion

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 21 (ANI): MDMK MP Durai Vaiko has pressed for the speedy completion of multiple flyover and infrastructure projects in Tiruchirappalli while also urging the Centre and Airports Authority of India (AAI) to immediately allocate funds for the expansion of Tiruchirappalli International Airport.

Addressing reporters at his parliamentary office in Trichy, Durai Vaiko expressed concern over delays in several ongoing flyover and road projects in the city and suburban areas, stating that the public was facing significant hardship due to the prolonged construction work.

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Speaking about the Maris Flyover project, he said, "Officials had initially assured completion by March, which was later revised to August. However, during a recent inspection, authorities informed me that the project would now be completed by the end of September."

"The delay was due to the nature of the steel-structure project, which required on-site assembly and installation," he said, adding that municipal and railway officials had assured him of completion by the end of September.

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On the Aristo Flyover project, Durai Vaiko said contractors had initially promised completion by June, but the work was delayed due to contractor-related issues. Following his representation to the Railway Minister, railway officials extended cooperation and assured that the flyover would be completed and opened to the public by December 2026.

The MP also highlighted delays in the Town Station Flyover project, which was approved in 2012. Though land acquisition was completed and funds were allocated in 2023, work was delayed due to coordination issues between the Electricity Board and the Railway administration. Officials have now assured completion by August 2027.

Durai Vaiko further said the Koraiyar bridge connecting the new Panjapur bus terminus and G-Corner/Karapatti area is expected to be completed by January 2027.

On the Tiruchirappalli International Airport runway expansion project, the MP said land acquisition had been completed and thanked residents who provided land for the project. He said a proposal seeking Rs 350 crore had been sent to the Airports Authority of India.

However, he noted that airport authorities found the soil quality at the site unsuitable and had assured rectification by the end of this year to ensure safe aircraft landings.

Urging immediate intervention, Durai Vaiko appealed to the Central Government and AAI to release the necessary funds without delay to expedite the airport expansion project. (ANI)

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