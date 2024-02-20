Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 20 (ANI): The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Tuesday accused Rekha Sharma, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), of prioritizing her political allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the safety of women and children and demanded her immediate resignation.

In an official statement, the AITC claims that Sharma's favouritism towards the BJP, which comes from her past job as a BJP district secretary, harms the trustworthiness of her current role and makes her important position look foolish.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Fear of Cross Voting Looms Large Over BJP and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

"Rekha Sharma, transitioning from BJP district secretary to chairperson of NCW doesn't erase your political bias. How can we trust someone who puts party interests above the safety of women and children? Your allegiance to BJP renders your position utterly unfair and disgraceful. How dare you prioritise party loyalty over the safety of women? Your shameless partiality makes a mockery of the prestigious role. Resign now and spare us from your partisan incompetence!," AITC said.

Meanwhile, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma responded to TMC's social media attack, saying she was grateful for no physical assault.

Also Read | PM Modi Jammu Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Development Projects Worth Over Rs 32,000 Crore in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Videos).

"Media is asking me for my reaction on TMC attacking me on social media and my reply is that I thank God for they not attacking me physically ( as they are habitual of doing that) as of now," NCW Chief Rekha Sharma said in a post on 'X'.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Rekha Sharma, is here in West Bengal to take stock of the Sandeshkhali incident met the West Bengal DGP on Tuesday.

"It is huge that the DGP met me. I have come to West Bengal for the 8th-9th time, and the DGP never meets... The DGP agreed that the police have lacked... We suggested that all the police officials there (in Sandeshkhali) should be changed. He took it seriously but then he received one or two phone calls, after which his attitude changed completely. He cut short the meeting. When we took Shah Jahan's name, he did not like it. He (DGP) asked us how he can arrest Shah Jahan when there is nothing against him. He said that the ED should arrest Shah Jahan, not him. If there is nothing against him, then what will the police investigate... I think DGP's hands are tied, he cannot do anything. We can imagine the pressure he is in... I think he is serious but how can he work under pressure" Rekha Sharma said after her meeting.

Earlier on Monday, after visiting West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, Rekha Sharma had demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Monday observed that the Calcutta High Court has taken cognisance of the matter relating to the alleged sexual assault of women living in village Sandeshkhali in West Bengal and refused to entertain a plea seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the issue.

A bench of justices BV Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih remarked that the plea seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or Special Investigation Team (SIT) can be considered by the High Court.

The bench also noted that the High Court has already taken cognisance of the issue. After the top court wasn't convinced by the petitioner, Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava withdrew the petition from the Supreme Court. However, the court granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the Calcutta HC with his prayer.

Meanwhile, a 'peace home' was opened at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Monday to provide temporary refuge to the victims of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Speaking to ANI, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Governor CV Ananda Bose, Sandip Rajput, said on Monday that the idea of opening the peace home was initiated by Governor CV Anand Bose after his recent visit to Sandeshkhali.

Trinamool Congress leader Shibu Hazra, one of the associates of TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, was arrested earlier in connection with the Sandeshkhali violence issue and was sent to police custody for eight days on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)