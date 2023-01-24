Agartala, Jan 24 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress does not support the Tipra Motha's demand for a 'greater Tipraland' or bifurcation of Tripura, senior party leader Rajib Banerjee said here on Tuesday.

The BJP, CPI(M) and Congress have already turned down Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma's demand for a 'greater Tipraland' or a separate for the indigenous people.

"Trinamool Congress is against greater Tipraland demand or bifurcation of the small state but talks on giving special status to indigenous people can be held", TMC Tripura in-charge Rajib Banerjee said at a press conference here.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said Tipra Motha supremo himself is saying that only the Central government can give written assurance on such a sensitive issue.

"Since we are not power in Centre, our party can't give such written assurance to Tipra Motha. During a meeting with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee we had an elaborate discussion on development of tribal people", she said.

Tripura TMC president Pijush Kanti Biswas said the party has not taken any decision yet on allying with any other party in the Tripura Assembly election scheduled to be held on February 16.

He said altogether 129 leaders have applied for tickets for the Assembly elections and all the applications were sent to the party high command after scrutiny for approval.

"The party is capable of contesting the elections in all the 60 Assembly constituencies. There has been no concrete decision yet on allying with any party in the state," Biswas said.

He said the local party unit is geared up for party supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's proposed visit to Tripura to campaign for TMC candidates in the Assembly election

"Mamata Banerjee is arriving here on February 6 and will join a roadshow in Agartala on the following day", he added.

