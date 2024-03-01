Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 1 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to West Bengal today, All India Trinamool Congress attacked the Centre and asked when will you listen to Man Ki Baat of West Bengal deprived MGNREGA beneficiaries.

" Hon'ble PM, when will you listen to Man Ki Baat of our deprived MGNREGA beneficiaries? Despite your govt. stopping funds, Mamata Banerjee-led govt by today will clear dues of all deprived MGNREGA beneficiaries in the State," AITC statement said. "Will you suspend CBI-fir named Suvendu Adhikari today from your Party or share the stage with him to prove your 'Modi Ki Guarantee' to shelter corrupt people?" the statement added.

TMC MP Saugata Roy took a dig at the Prime Minister saying that despite him campaigning in the state the BJP would not win seats.

"In West Bengal, the condition of the BJP is very poor. The PM is trying to lift it up. The PM comes to the state before every election, but it does not make any difference... This time he will do three rallies but it will not make any difference. The PM will not be able to win those seats" Saugata Roy said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the central government for blocking the disbursement of funds to the state.

Banerjee further said that just like the state government is providing beneficiaries with MGNREGA funds, it will do so for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as well if the Centre does not release funds for it by April 1.

"If by April 1, the Center does not release money for Awaas Yojna, the state government will release funds for the same, just like we are releasing MGNREGA funds for the deprived beneficiaries," the Chief Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore in Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal.

At Arambagh, Hooghly, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation multiple developmental projects related to sectors like rail, ports, Oil Pipeline, LPG supply and wastewater treatment.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate Indian Oil's 518-km Haldia-Barauni Crude Oil Pipeline, developed at a cost of about Rs 2,790 crore. This pipeline passes through Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The pipeline will supply crude oil to Barauni Refinery, Bongaigaon Refinery and Guwahati Refinery in a safe, cost-efficient, and environment-friendly manner.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects for strengthening of infrastructure at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, worth about Rs 1000 crore.

"The projects whose foundation stone will be laid include reconstruction of Berth No. 8 NSD and mechanisation of berth no. 7 and 8 NSD of the Kolkata Dock System," the PMO stated.Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation the project for augmentation of the firefighting system at oil jetties of Haldia Dock Complex, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. The newly installed firefighting facility is a state-of-the-art, fully automated set-up equipped with cutting edge gas and flame sensors, ensuring immediate hazard detection.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the third Rail Mounted Quay Crane (RMQC) of Haldia Dock Complex with lifting capacity of 40 tonnes. These new projects at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata will boost the productivity of the port substantially by helping in faster and safer cargo handling and evacuation.

He will dedicate to the nation important rail projects worth about Rs 2680 crore.

"The projects include the third rail line connecting Jhargram - Salgajhari (90 km); the doubling of Sondalia - Champapukur rail line (24 km); and the doubling of Dankuni-Bhattanagar-Baltikuri rail line (9 km). These projects will expand the rail transport facilities in the region, improve mobility and facilitate seamless service of freight traffic, leading to economic and industrial growth in the region," a staement from the Prime Miniser's office read.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Indian Oil's LPG bottling plant with a capacity of 120 TMTPA at Vidyasagar Industrial Park, Kharagpur. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore, the LPG bottling plant will be the first LPG bottling plant in the region. It will supply LPG to about 14.5 lakh customers in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate three projects related to wastewater treatment and sewerage in West Bengal. These projects, developed at a cost of about Rs 600 crore have been funded by the World Bank.

"The projects include Interception and Diversion (I&D) works and Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at Howrah with a capacity of 65 MLD and a sewage network of 3.3 km; I&D works and STPs at Bally with capacity of 62 MLD and a sewage network of 11.3 km, and I&D works and STPs at Kamarhati and Baranagar with a capacity of 60 MLD and a sewage network of 8.15 km," the statement added.

The Prime Minister will be on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar on March 1 and 2. (ANI)

