Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 20 (ANI): As Tripura is all set to go for assembly polls next month, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is putting in efforts to spread its influence beyond West Bengal, with party supremo Mamata Banerjee to hold two public campaign as a star campaigner in the poll-bound state.

All India Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday evening conducted a meeting regarding Tripura Assembly polls, which was attended by party Tripura unit chief Piyush Kanti Biswas, State in-charge Rajib Banerjee and MP Susmita Dev.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Inaugurates 3-Day Millet Fair in Bengaluru, Says 'Need To End Uncertainity in Farmers Lives'.

The TMC is mulling to station 43 party leaders to give a tough fight to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Abhishek Banerjee is believed to be conducting three poll rallies in the run-up to the elections, sources said.

Party leader Rajib Banerjee, State in-charge Tripura, told ANI that the upcoming meeting of the party on Sunday will be crucial.

Also Read | JD-U Leader Gulam Rasool Balyawi Stands Firm Over His 'Karbala' Remark (Watch Video).

"We are contesting elections in Tripura, that's why Abhishek Banerjee held a meeting today in which many election issues were discussed in detail. Talks were also held on which seats to contest," Rajib Banerjee said.

"It has been decided in today's meeting by the Trinamool Party that the election of Tripura will be done keeping Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in front," he said, adding that as there is no alternative of Mamata Banerjee in Bengal, similarly the party is preparing to contest the elections in Tripura on the same lines.

To a question on how many candidates TMC is pitting in the 60 Assembly-seated Tripura election, Rajib said, "Whether Trinamool will contest 60 seats in Tripura or not will be discussed in the next meeting, 120 applications have been received, these will be discussed."

He said that Trinamool Congress believes in the policy of "Ekla Chalo" (walk alone).

"Ever since Abhishek Banerjee took charge, the party's activism has increased not only in Tripura but also in other states of North East," he added.

To a question on if TMC would be cutting the vote shares of other parties, which will benefit the ruling BJP, Rajib Banerjee said, "It is not true, instead the Trinamool is the only party, with the capability to defeat the BJP."

The Election Commission of India announced voting for Assembly elections in Tripura on February 16 and the counting of votes will be on March 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)