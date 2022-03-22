Indore (Madhya Pradesh), March 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Monday that All India Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and his family are the biggest thieves of coal in this country.

He further said that if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) presents details of the whole coal scam, the people of the country will come to know the amount of money they have accumulated in foreign banks.

Reacting to Mehbooba Mufti's remarks on "BJP's divisive policy", he said that it is a foolish comment and that history will evaluate what the BJP accomplished after scrapping Article 370 from the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He further said that the BJP tried to unite the country.

On Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that his ship is sinking and a drowning man speaks the truth. And that is why he is speaking the truth.

On the Kashmir Files, he said it presents the reality and the nation must know it at any cost. Taking a sarcastic stance on Congress former Minister PC Sharma watching the Kashmir Files, he said that at least wisdom is coming to him and it is also a kind of purification for the Congress leaders. He also lauded Aamir Khan for watching the film and said that anybody who watches the film, will embrace nationalism. (ANI)

