South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January 8 (ANI): Dismissing rumours of infighting in his party, Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee asserted that the party stands united under Mamata's leadership with support from both old guards and new members.

Abhishek acknowledged the impact of age on working capacity, stating that productivity reduces with age but clarified that while he is ready to take responsibility for the 2024 elections if assigned by Mamata Banerjee, she is effectively leading the party.

"Many people are saying that there is a fight between the old and the new leaders... AITC is led by the CM. If she gives me any responsibility for 2024, I will take it. However, she is currently running the party swiftly," he said.

"I had said that when we age our ability to work comes down. I had organised the Nabajowar movement and stayed on the road for two months when I was 36. Will I be able to do the same when I am 70? I won't. This is true. We need to face that," Abhishek said, speaking at his Lok Sabha constituency in South 24 Parganas' Diamond Harbour on Sunday.

"But once people reach a certain age, their productivity reduces. What you could have done at 30, you can't do at 56. With Didi (Mamata Banerjee), all the senior and junior leaders are standing firm," he said.

Emphasising his point further, the TMC General Secretary said, "After 20 years, my working capability will come down to some extent. After 30, it will come down further; after 40, further down. This is the truth."

Rubbishing allegations of infighting in the Trinamool Congress, Abhishek said that the Trinamool is united under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

"Many say that there is an infighting between the old guard and the new-age leaders in Trinamool. I say that the Trinamool is united under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. There is no place for infighting," he said.

Abhishek said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is running the party "extremely well" and she will always have his back.

"I have taken up whatever responsibility the party has given me with all my energy...But Mamata Banerjee is running the party extremely well. I will stand with her with all my organisational skills and capabilities. There is no confusion in this," Abhishek said.

The Diamond Harbour MP added that Mamata Banerjee has the support of her old companions as well as new members who have joined the party.

"Mamata Banerjee is running the party. Her old companions are with her. The new ones who have joined are also with her," Abhishek said.

The TMC General Secretary said that he will continue fulfilling whatever responsibility the party gives him till his "last breath," like a "soldier."

"Whenever the party gives me any responsibility, I will fulfil that role as a soldier till my last breath. How does the question of infighting and argument come in?" Abhishek said.

Abhishek's comments came amid reports of senior and youth leaders of the TMC engaging in verbal exchanges over the future leadership of the party. (ANI)

