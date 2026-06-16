India News | Trinamool Youth Leader Soumitra Banerjee Attacked with Eggs While Being Taken to Court

Raniganj (West Bengal) [India], June 16 (ANI): Trinamool youth leader Soumitra Banerjee on Tuesday was attacked with eggs while being taken to court by police.

Police brought the situation under control and safely escorted Banerjee to court.

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Soumitra Banerjee was arrested based on a complaint by BJP leader Ravi Keshari. He is accused of attacking BJP workers.

On Monday, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh was also attacked with eggs by a local youth.

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He said "this kind of incident" cannot stop him and he had given a complaint to the Police Commissioner.

Kunal Ghosh stated that he had gone to Mamata Banerjee's residence to attend a meeting and termed the incident "unfortunate".

Ghosh alleged that those who targeted him were "miscreants from the BJP" and he saved his eye, otherwise, it could have been damaged. He also said that the police was present at that time and did not take any steps.

"I came to Mamata Banerjee's house to attend a meeting. After the meeting when I was coming out, reporters - like everyday - requested me for an interview. So, I was replying to their questions... At that time, two boys targeted me and threw the egg on me. One of them, threw an egg. I saved my eye, otherwise it could have been damaged. Mamata Banerjee gets Z category security and still this kind of incident occurred near her house; it is very unfortunate," Kunal Ghosh said.

"Do not call it public outrage, they are two miscreants from the BJP. I am not fearing anyone. Police was present at that time and did not take any steps. I gave a complaint to the Police Commissioner and other officials. But, I want to tell one thing that this kind of incident cannot stop me," he added.

Earlier in the day, Ghosh has sent a defiant message to the BJP in West Bengal following an 'egg attack' on him, stating that he does not require support outside of his "well-wishers and comrades".

The TMC leader stated that while he may face further violence, he remains resolute in his principles, declaring, "At worst, my dead body will lie there, but I will not change."

In an X post, Ghosh said that the police were "spectators" when the attack occured and highlighted that he remains unafraid as he walked alone to the station to file a complaint about the incident.

"I have no need for anyone's help or support outside of my well-wishers and fellow comrades. I stood alone, unarmed and unprotected, at the media's request. Eyes on the camera. In that moment, eggs were hurled--such a great hero!! Police as spectators. Even after that, I walked out through there. At night, I went alone to the station. Even when the uncivilised ones showed up, I paid them no heed. I'll figure out the rest. To those who called, who posted to condemn the incident--thank you. I took note of a few people's statements," the TMC leader said.

Asserting that Ghosh has never engaged in "uncivil politics" and that he had even supported BJP leaders during post-poll violence after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)