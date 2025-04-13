Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 13 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), arrested two people and recovered 60,000 Yaba tablets worth around Rs 6 crore from a vehicle in Teliamura, officials said.

Security forces carried out the operation on Saturday, and the arrested accused have been identified as Il Bar Hussain and Md Juber Ahmad.

"In a major success against narcotics smuggling, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), recovered 60,000 Yaba tablets from a vehicle in Teliamura, Tripura, on 12 April 2025," as per an official release.

The contraband was being carried in a car. The approximate market value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be Rs 6 crore in the international market.

"Two individuals were apprehended during the operation, namely Dilbar Hussain, resident of Hailakandi, Assam and Md Juber Ahmad, resident of Karimganj, Assam," the release read.

The apprehended individuals, along with the recovered narcotics, were handed over to the DRI for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Earlier, on March 28, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt near Border Outpost Ashabari in Sepahijala district, Tripura.

On March 21, East Agartala Police seized a massive consignment of 1,10,000 Yaba tablets from a hotel in the city and arrested three individuals.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sahidul Hussain Talukdar (32) from Dudh Patil, Silchar Sadar; Nayan Mani Namasudra (29) from North Kachu Chara under Kachuchara Police Station; and Biswajit Biswas (28) from Purba Dulo Chara under Salema Police Station.

On March 20, Assam police, in two separate operations, apprehended four persons and seized a large quantity of drugs in Assam's Sribhumi and Cachar districts. A police team in the Sribhumi district launched the operation based on intelligence input and recovered 17,000 Yaba tablets from an individual. (ANI)

