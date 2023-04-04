Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Agartala battalion of Assam Rifles seized 250 kg of marijuana worth Rs 70 lakh in Manikaynagar village of Sepahijala district on Tuesday.

The marijuana was hidden underneath at the backyard of Motilal Das in Manikaynagar village of Sepahijala district.

According to an official statement, "Based on the input received from a reliable source of a large quantity of illegal processed Marijuana hidden at Manikaynagar village, a joint Operation was launched by Agartala Battalion of Assam Rifles with representative of Kalam Chowra Police Station, Sepahijala District, Tripura."

"The operation party after thorough search of the area seized 250 kgs of the Marijuana. The cost of the seized Marijuana is estimated to be of Rs 70 Lakh by the State Police. The seized Marijuana has been handed over to Kalam Chowra Police Station, Sepahijala District, Tripura and an FIR has been registered against the house owner from where the items have been recovered," the statement added. (ANI)

