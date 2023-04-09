Hezamara (Tripura) [India], April 9 (ANI): As part of the massive crackdown on narcotics and drug abuse in the State, the Agartala battalion of Assam Rifles seized 800 Kg of marijuana here on Saturday, an official statement said.

The statement said that two individuals identified as Akash Rabi and Chitranjan Munda were also detained in connection with this case.

According to the statement, the marijuana was hidden in the backyard of Biplab Santal of Munda Para, Police Station Sidhai.

"Based on the input received from a reliable source of a large quantity of illegal processed marijuana hidden at Hezamara village; a team of Agartala Battalion of Assam Rifles launched a swift operation in which 800 kgs of Marijuana (Ganja) could be seized after a thorough search of the area," the statement said.

"The cost of the seized Ganja is estimated to be Rs 2.4 crores by the State Police. The seized marijuana (Ganja) has been handed over to Sidhai Police Station, Tripura. An FIR has been registered against the individual from whom the items have been recovered," the statement added.

In a similar incident, the Agartala battalion of Assam Rifles seized 250 kg of marijuana worth Rs 70 lakh in Manikaynagar village of Sepahijala district on Tuesday.

The marijuana was hidden underneath at the backyard of Motilal Das in Manikaynagar village of Sepahijala district.

According to an official statement, "Based on the input received from a reliable source of a large quantity of illegal processed Marijuana hidden at Manikaynagar village, a joint Operation was launched by Agartala Battalion of Assam Rifles with a representative of Kalam Chowra Police Station, Sepahijala District, Tripura."

"The operation party after a thorough search of the area seized 250 kgs of the Marijuana. The cost of the seized Marijuana is estimated to be of Rs 70 Lakh by the State Police. The seized Marijuana has been handed over to Kalam Chowra Police Station, Sepahijala District, Tripura and an FIR has been registered against the house owner from where the items have been recovered," the statement added. (ANI)

