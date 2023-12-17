Dhalai (Tripura) [India], December 17 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles, the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) and the Ambassa police seized marijuana worth Rs 70 lakh from the Ambassa area in Tripura's Dhalai district, according to an official statement from the Assam Rifles on Sunday.

The seized marijuana weighed 160 kilogrammes, it added.

Marijuana is a kind of drug extracted from the cannabis plant.

"Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by the Assam Rifles Battalion in Radhanagar, the CRPF and Ambassa PS. The team seized 160 kg of marijuana worth Rs 70 lakh and one heavy vehicle, said the official statement.

"Seized contents were handed over to Ambassa PS, Dhalai District, Tripura, on December 17, 2023 for further investigation and legal proceedings," it added.

Earlier this month, the Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department recovered marijuana worth Rs. 10.73 lakh in the general area of Zote in Assam's Champhai district and arrested two Myanmar nationals.

The Marijuana was being brought from Darkhai, Myanmar to the Indian side. (ANI)

