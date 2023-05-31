Agartala, May 31 (PTI) Digitalisation of the assembly proceedings in Tripura will begin from the upcoming budget session, scheduled to be held in June.

The Centre has set up a National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) aimed at making legislatures of all the states and UTs into paperless or digital ecosystem as part of the Digital India Mission.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Mocks Narendra Modi, Says PM Thinks He Knows More Than God, Calls Him 'Specimen' (Watch Video).

The budget session of the Tripura Assembly is set to commence next month as a full-fledged budget could not be placed in the House due to the state polls in February.

The digitalisation of the entire assembly proceedings will be done in a phased manner and it may take one year to be completed, Chief Whip of the Tripura Assembly, Kalyani Roy, said.Roy said.

Also Read | Iron Factory Blast: Two Dead, Six Critical As Molten Iron Falls on Workers in West Bengal's Bankura District.

At the initial stage, Assembly officials were being given training to conduct paperless proceedings of the House.

“Training for the chief minister, Speaker, ministers and MLAs is yet to be conducted”, she said.

Recently, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ratan Lal Nath, visited the Assembly and reviewed the progress on the new procedures of business in digital platform.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)