India News | Tripura: Bangladeshi Youth Killed in BSF Firing at Kailashahar Border

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 14 (ANI): A sensation has been created following the death of a Bangladeshi youth in BSF firing along the India-Bangladesh international border. The incident occurred on Friday evening in the Latiyapura Gram Panchayat area, under the jurisdiction of Irani Police Station in Kailashahar, the district headquarters of Unakoti.

Police sources from Irani Police Station have identified the deceased as Mujibur Rahman Mujib, age 26.

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He was a resident of Dattagram in Sharifpur Union, under Kulaura Police Station in the Moulvibazar district of Bangladesh. His father's name is Ajub Ali.

Preliminary investigations reveal that several Bangladeshi nationals crossed the border into Indian territory on Friday evening. It is alleged that they had gathered in the border area for smuggling purposes. The situation escalated when patrolling BSF personnel attempted to intercept them. BSF troops subsequently opened fire, killing Mujibur Rahman on the spot. Several other Bangladeshis accompanying him managed to flee back across the border.

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Local sources claim that at least three others were injured, although there is no official confirmation regarding this yet.Following the incident, security forces reportedly recovered a large quantity of bidis (hand-rolled cigarettes) stockpiled in the border area, intended for smuggling.

The body was recovered around 9:30 PM and brought to Unakoti District Hospital in Bhagwannagar, Kailashahar.Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Rohan Pal, Medical Superintendent of Unakoti District Hospital, stated that BSF personnel and police from Irani Police Station jointly brought the body to the hospital. He noted that although the incident occurred in the afternoon, the necessary legal formalities could not be completed overnight.

Consequently, a medical team led by forensic expert Suranjan Das conducted the post-mortem examination at 3:30 PM on Saturday. Hospital authorities stated that the precise cause of death would be known once the post-mortem report is received.

Meanwhile, following a flag meeting with their Bangladeshi counterparts, BSF officials handed over the body to the Bangladeshi border guards at the Manu Land Customs premises in Kailasahar at 6:30 PM on Saturday.

Local BSF officials, including Srikanta Chakraborty, the Second Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Irani Police Station, were present during the handover. Security has been tightened in the border area in the wake of the incident, and a comprehensive investigation has been initiated by the BSF, local police, and the administration.

Sources at the district hospital revealed that the deceased youth, Mujib, had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. However, at the spot near the 'Zero Point' of the international border in Latiyapura village, where Mujib's body was recovered on Friday evening, sacks filled with Indian bidis were found both beside the body and in his possession.

Police at Irani Police Station suspect that Mujib had entered Indian territory with the intention of smuggling these Indian bidis into Bangladesh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)