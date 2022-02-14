Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 13 (ANI): Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), a junior partner in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-IPFT alliance in Tripura has adopted a set of resolutions to intensify its activities across the state raising the demand for a separate state with sixth schedule areas of Tripura.

Speaking to ANI, IPFT General Secretary and Tribal Welfare Minister in the state government Mevar Kumar Jamatia said, "The two days central executive committee meeting has ended today and the party IPFT has taken a set of resolutions to intensify the party's activities across the state. We have decided that all our party Ministers and MLAs will meet in deputations before Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and the Governor of Tripura."

"Written Memorandums will be handed over to the Chief Minister and Governor to press for our demands. Copies of the memorandums will be sent to Prime Minister Modi ji and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he added.

Highlighting their demands, Jamatia said that it includes the creation of a separate state.

"Our main demand is the creation of a separate state with sixth schedule areas of Tripura. We will draw the attention of the state and the center for more empowerment of the TTAADC areas. For that, we shall press for converting the district council into a territorial council. Another important demand is an early passage of the 125th constitutional Amendment Bill which is directly involved with the development of the tribal people," he said.

Jamatia also informed the press that the party would convene its two-day state conference on March 5th and 6th next where the new central executive committee will succeed the existing one.

"The tenure of the present committee has expired. The new committee will take charge during the state conference slated to be held on March 5th and 6th next", said the minister. (ANI)

