Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Tripura unit held a meeting at the state's Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha's official residence here on Thursday, a day ahead of the commencement of the session of the 13th Legislative Assembly.

The third session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly is going to start on Friday.

In view of this session, CM Dr Manik discussed various important issues in the meeting.

All party leaders, comprised of MLAs, cabinet ministers, and speakers, went into a huddle on Thursday evening at the official residence of Chief Minister Saha.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister said that he strongly believes that this session will be successful.

"The third session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly is going to start from tomorrow. In view of this session, I discussed various important issues in the meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary party at my official residence this evening. I strongly believe that this session will be successful with the cooperation of all honorable members of the Assembly and positive discussions towards public welfare," Saha said. (ANI)

