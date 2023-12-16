Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 16 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the police, destroyed approximately Rs 40,000 worth of cannabis plants illegally cultivated in Manikyanagar village in Tripura's Sepahijala district on Friday.

The village is located in the Rahimpur area, which falls under the Kalamchoura police station.

Also Read | 'Menstruation Isn't Choice; It's Biological Reality': BRS Leader K Kavitha Joins Issue With Smriti Irani.

In addition to this, in the forest land, approximately 18 hectares of land in seven different plots have been cleared by cutting, uprooting and burning cannabis plants.

This season, till date, a total of 4,02,400 plants have been destroyed in different parts of the state of Tripura and approximately 300 acres of forest land have been reclaimed in several joint operations by BSF and sister agencies.

Also Read | Indian Railways Will Play a Vital Role in India's Growth Journey, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Earlier this month, the Assam Police seized more than 630 kg of cannabis from a truck in Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border. Based on secret information, Karimganj district police intercepted a truck at the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)