South Tripura (Tripura) [India], July 27 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has reinforced its commitment to the welfare and operational efficiency of its women personnel with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Mahila Barrack at Border Out Post (BOP) Ekinpur, under the jurisdiction of 69 Battalion (Bn) in South Tripura district by Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Inspector General (IG) of Frontier Headquarters (Ftr HQ) Tripura.

According to the BSF, the new barrack, equipped with modern amenities, aims to provide a comfortable and conducive living environment for mahila praharis, further strengthening their capabilities in safeguarding the nation's borders. Speaking at the event, Ashwani Kumar Sharma stated, "The BSF has always been at the forefront of integrating and empowering women in its ranks."

Also Read | Raigad Boat Capsize: 3 Missing As Boat Carrying 8 Fishermen Capsizes in Arabian Sea Due to Heavy Rains and Rough Weather in Maharashtra.

The BSF has been progressively increasing the induction of women into combat roles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)