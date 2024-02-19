New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the Bharatiya Janata Party's Chief Ministers conclave chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Sunday.

"Today attended @BJP4India 's BJP's Chief Ministers' Conclave in New Delhi chaired by PM @narendramodi Ji," Saha posted on X on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Saha also posted videos of chanting "Abki baar Modi Sarkar" (This time Modi's government) slogan by the party leaders and supporters on the closing day of the BJP's National Convention.

Earlier today, PM Modi met with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

PM Modi said that he discussed "ways to further strengthen the growth trajectory of the states" to leverage "a double engine of growth" to build a Viksit Bharat.

"Had an extensive meeting with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of states where @BJP4India is serving in Government. Discussed ways to further strengthen the growth trajectory of the states so that we can leverage double engine of growth to build a Viksit Bharat," PM Modi posted on X.

BJP national president JP Nadda also attended the meeting where ongoing schemes of the Central and State Governments were discussed.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Sunday said the past decade at the helm bears testimony to courageous and far-reaching decisions.

Addressing party leaders and supporters on the closing day of the BJP's National Convention at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said, "The last 10 years of our government stands testimony to courageous and far-reaching decisions. We resolved tasks that had been pending for centuries. We fulfilled a dream of centuries by building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The country, in general, and Jammu and Kashmir in particular, were rid of Article 370 after nearly seven decades. Also, it took us six decades after independence to rename 'Rajpath' as 'Kartavya Path'. The demand for 'One Rank, One Pension' was also fulfilled after four decades by our government," PM Modi said.

With the Lok Sabha polls around the corner, the BJP National Convention was aimed at fleshing out the party's strategy and charging up cadres ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

