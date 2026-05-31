India News | Tripura CM Attends 'Mann Ki Baat' Followed by Distribution of Benefits Under PM SVANidhi Scheme

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 31 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday attended the live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat and later took part in a programme for the distribution of benefits under the PM SVANidhi scheme in Agartala.

Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, was also present among the dignitaries of the dais. The event witnessed the participation of government officials, public representatives, beneficiaries, and party leaders.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance for Pensioners: Who Can Claim DR, Eligibility Rules and Key Details.

After listening to the Prime Minister's address, the Chief Minister interacted with beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi Scheme and highlighted the Central Government's commitment towards the welfare and economic empowerment of street vendors. He stated that the scheme has played a significant role in providing financial assistance and promoting self-reliance among small vendors across the country.

During the programme, benefits under the PM SVANidhi Scheme were distributed to eligible beneficiaries. The initiative aims to support street vendors by providing collateral-free working capital loans, encouraging digital transactions, and improving their livelihoods.

Also Read | UP Police Constable Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at UPPRPB; Check Exam City, Shift Details and Exam Date.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Saha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme, describing it as a platform that inspires citizens and promotes awareness of various social and developmental issues.

Union Minister Manohar Lal also emphasised the importance of welfare schemes launched by the Central Government and reiterated the Centre's commitment to inclusive development and strengthening the livelihoods of street vendors through initiatives such as PM SVANidhi.

The programme concluded with the distribution of benefits to selected beneficiaries and a renewed call to ensure that government welfare schemes reach every eligible citizen. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)