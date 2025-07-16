Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 16 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha distributed 184 appointment letters on Wednesday from the Public Works Department (PWD) and highlighted his vision to provide skill development in the state and create an environment to build a 'better Tripura'.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, while talking to ANI, said, "Today we have distributed 184 appointment letters from the PWD office...Everyone here is happy...In the last 7 years, we have provided more than 19,000 jobs"

He shared his vision of making Tripura 'better' in cooperation with the Prime Minister and added, "We want skill development to take place...An environment has been created to build One Tripura, a Better Tripura. We are working together with the Prime Minister to achieve his goal of a developed India and a developed Tripura by 2047..."

Earlier on Tuesday, a high-level meeting was held at the State Secretariat in Agartala under the leadership of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, where key decisions were taken regarding recruitment across several departments.

The Chief Minister's cabinet meeting concluded successfully with major announcements aimed at strengthening the state's education and healthcare sectors.

As per the cabinet decision, a total of 1,615 teaching positions will soon be filled across Tripura. The Teachers' Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT) will oversee the recruitment process.

The breakdown is as follows: 915 Postgraduate Teachers (PGTs) will be recruited to teach classes 11 and 12, and 700 Graduate Teachers will be appointed to teach classes 9 and 10.

This large-scale hiring initiative is expected to significantly improve the quality of education and address the teacher shortage in secondary and higher secondary schools across the state.

In addition to the teaching sector, the Department of Health and Family Welfare will appoint six new Medical Officers, a move that will help boost medical services in rural and urban health centres.

Furthermore, 37 faculties and teaching administrative positions will be filled at the National Law University, including posts such as Associate Professors and Assistant Professors.

This recruitment drive reflects the government's commitment to strengthening key public service sectors and creating employment opportunities for qualified candidates in the state of Tripura. (ANI)

