India News | Tripura CM Inaugurates 15 Development Projects in Dhalai District

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 16 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the state government has taken various steps to improve the socio-economic condition of the people of the state and is committed to the welfare of those living in the backward parts of the state.

Saha said this while virtually inaugurating 15 projects in Dhalai district, including the newly constructed two-storey building of Halahali Class XII School in Kamalpur today.

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The projects include the renovation of Ambassa Degree College; the construction of a two-storey building for Kamalpur English Medium Class XII School; additional classrooms, a library, and a laboratory at Salema Class XII School; two new Anganwadi centres; one box culvert; three CC roads; one paver block road; and two brick-paved roads.

Besides, the Chief Minister today laid the foundation stone for the Salema Primary Health Centre and a bridge in Shantirbazar.

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At a function held at Halahali Class XII School, the Chief Minister said that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is implementing various development projects.

"Special importance has been given to the development of aspirational blocks in the state, and various projects are being implemented to improve the quality of education", said Dr Saha.

He said various initiatives, including Smart Class, Nipun Tripura, and the distribution of bicycles to girls, are being implemented.

"Work is underway to build 21 Eklavya Model Schools to improve the education of tribal students. Health services in the state have improved significantly compared to the past. Medical services have been ensured for all through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana. People from all sections of society have been brought under the ambit of various government welfare schemes through initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM-Kisan, and PM-JANMAN," he said.

He said that the Prime Minister has given special importance to the empowerment of women.

"Keeping that goal in mind, the state government has also taken various steps for women's empowerment. As many as 55,000 self-help groups have already been formed to promote women's self-reliance. More than 5 lakh women are associated with various self-help groups," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has received 350 national awards in recognition of the success of its work.

The function was attended by MLA Manoj Kanti Deb, Dhalai District Magistrate Vivek H. B., Dhalai Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Sushmita Das, MLA Swapna Das Pal, Education Department Secretary Dr. Milind Ramteke, Special Secretary of the Social Welfare and Social Education Department Tapan Kumar Das, District Superintendent of Police R. Desai, and others. (ANI)

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