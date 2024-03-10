Dhalai (Tripura) [India], March 10 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed 200-seat Madhusudan Saha Youth Residence located in Chandrapara, Ambasa, under Dhalai district.

"The current state government is working with utmost importance on the expansion of infrastructure in various fields, including education and sports for the development of youth power. In this sequence, the newly constructed 200-seat Madhusudan Saha Youth Residence located in Chandrapara, Ambasa, under the Dhalai district is one of the steps. Today, amidst the widespread enthusiasm and inspiration of the people of Ambasa, I am formally inaugurating this new facility," the CM said in a post on his Facebook account.

On the same day, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also unveiled a five-foot-long bronze statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur at the airport named after him. The last king of the state's erstwhile Manikya dynasty, Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, is known as the 'Architect of modern Tripura'.

"Unveiled a bronze statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, the architect of modern Tripura, at MBB Airport, Agartala, today," CM Saha wrote on X.

"The vision and leadership of Maharaja Bir Bikram will continue to inspire generations. The statue is an honour from our government to the stalwart, who worked tirelessly for the socio-economic progress of Tripura," the Chief Minister added.

The statue has a two-foot base and a three-foot figure and weighs 1200 kg, it was built by artists from Tripura Government College of Art and Craft.

Along with Manik Saha, the state's Transport Minister Shushanta Chowdhury, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman, and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Tinku Roy were also present on the occasion.

Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur was the last king of the state's erstwhile Manikya dynasty. He was born on August 19, 1908 and ran his kingdom till May 17, 1947. He was popularly known as the 'Architect of Tripura' due to his contribution to economic, social and mainly educational institutions. (ANI)

