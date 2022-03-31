Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 31 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday lauded the Centre's decision to reduce disturbed areas in Assam under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades.

The CM also stated that the northeast was 'highly neglected' and now he hopes for development in the region.

"Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi Ji, North East which was highly neglected in the previous government is witnessing unprecedented development now. Many thanks to PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah for this big step to ensure peace in the region," tweeted Deb.

Earlier, the Government of India had declared to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades.

" Reduction in areas under AFSPA is a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in North East PM @narendramodi government," said Home Minister in a tweet.

The AFSPA act empowered security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. In 2005, the Justice Jeevan Reddy Committee had recommended the repeal of AFSPA and suggested an amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 by inserting a new Chapter with respect to the North-Eastern states. (ANI)

