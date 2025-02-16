New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha called Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday to discuss key state-related issues, including advanced weather forecasting, administrative matters and boosting the bamboo industry. The meeting also touched upon the recently inaugurated Agartala-Akhaura railway link, strengthening connectivity between India's Northeast and Bangladesh, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in an official statement.

With Tripura witnessing unusually heavy rainfall this year--exceeding 500 mm--the Chief Minister sought technological support for improved forecasting and disaster preparedness. Jitendra Singh assured that the Ministry of Earth Sciences will set up a state-of-the-art weather radar in the State within a year. This radar, complemented by an existing Space research centre in the region, will enhance real-time weather predictions for rainfall and cyclones, helping mitigate the impact of extreme weather events, it added.

The discussions also focused on the strategic development of Tripura's vast bamboo reserves. The Union Minister stated that specialized institutes in Assam (Jorhat) and Manipur, dedicated to biotechnology and bamboo research, will work closely with the Tripura government to harness bamboo's economic potential. This initiative is expected to drive industrial applications, sustainable livelihoods, and economic growth in the state, as per the statement.

Another key issue raised was administrative matters, including the placement of bureaucrats and officers in the state. The Union Minister acknowledged the concerns and assured necessary discussions with relevant authorities, it said.

Manik Saha also briefed Jitendra Singh about the establishment of Tripura's first Government Dental College, a significant development given his personal background as a dental professional. The college aims to bolster healthcare infrastructure and provide better educational opportunities in the State, according to the release.

The meeting also highlighted the operationalization of the Agartala-Akhaura railway link, a project Jitendra Singh had actively pursued during his tenure as Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). The 12.24 km rail corridor--comprising 5.46 km in Tripura and 6.78 km in Bangladesh--re-establishes historic ties between India's Northeast and Bangladesh's ports, boosting trade and people-to-people connectivity. The link is expected to enhance economic prospects for Tripura and the entire Northeast region by providing a faster route to international markets, it added.

The meeting underscored the Centre's commitment to supporting Tripura's development through technological advancements, administrative coordination, and improved regional connectivity. (ANI)

