Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 4 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha discussed the development of railway services and infrastructure in the state with a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) delegation here.

The delegation led by NFR General Manager (Construction) Arun Kumar Chowdhury called on Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha at the Secretariat in Agartala on Monday.

Also Read | Bihar: Mithila Express Narrowly Escapes Derailment in Motihari As Bike Stuck Between Rail Tracks; Train Driver Applies Emergency Brakes (Watch Video).

The discussions focused on the progress of the electrification of railway lines, the introduction of electric passenger trains from Badarpur to Sabroom, the conversion of the single-line railway track to a double-line track, the introduction of the Agartala-Guwahati intercity rail service, the current status of the construction of 23 railway overbridges, and the upgradation of Agartala, Dharmanagar, and Udaipur railway stations into modern railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The meeting also covered the introduction of Agartala-Jammu, Agartala-Puri, and Agartala-Gaya Express trains, the provision of alternative railway lines from Pencharthal to Dharmanagar via Kailashahar, rail connectivity from Jirania railway station to Bodhjungnagar and RK Nagar industrial estate, the establishment of railway lines from Sabroom railway station to the Sabroom integrated check post, the introduction of Vande Bharat Express from Guwahati to Agartala, the progress of the construction of a fuel storage depot at Sekerkote, and the Agartala-Akhaura International rail project.

Also Read | Budaun Shocker: Sambhal Man Shot Dead While Finalizing Groom for Sister's Marriage in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister advised the concerned railway authorities to take necessary initiatives to transform Agartala Railway Station into a world-class railway station while ensuring the cleanliness of various stations.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister's Secretary Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, and Assistant Transport Commissioner, Maitree Debnath. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)