Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the immersion carnival of Goddess Durga at Agartala city centre of the state capital on Thursday.

As many as 100 Durga idols from various puja organizers and clubs were brought to Agartala Dashamighat for immersion.

The event was organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs department of Tripura on Thursday at Agartala city centre.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tripura Chief Minister Saha said that the state govt implemented stringent measures to ensure a peaceful and secure celebration of Durga Puja, adding that the Durga Puja celebrations were conducted peacefully and without any incidents this year.

He also said that the police and the local administration worked for the smooth organisation of the festival in the city.

Earlier, Tripura CM Saha visited several Durga Puja pandals in the state capital, Agartala, on the occasion of 'Maha Ashtami' on October 22.

Visuals showed CM Saha mingling and exchanging views with club members at various Durga Puja pandals.

The chief minister also posed for selfies with members of local clubs and Puja committees.

Durga Puja is one of India's most important festivals, and Vijaya Dashami marks the culmination of the festivities. (ANI)

