Dharmanagar (Tripura) [India], December 2 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday inaugurated the Primary Health Care (PHC) building in Dharmanagar in North Tripura.

Taking to Twitter Chief Minister Saha posted pictures captioning, "Tripura's healthcare is reaching new heights with the development of the health infrastructure at every level. As part of the initiatives to improve the health system, today laid the foundation stone of North Tripura CMO Office at Dharmanagar."

Earlier on Thursday, CM Saha inaugurated a children's home for tribal boys in Khowai's Ampura.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, CM Saha posted glimpses of the event.

"History will judge us by the difference we make in the everyday lives of children," CM quoted Nelson Mandela."Today's children are the future of tomorrow. We are working for the education & overall development of Janajati students. Inaugurated Children Home for Tribal Boys in Khowai's Ampura," CM said in the Twitter post.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saha inaugurated the Asgar Rahmanpur High School at Belonia in South Tripura and said under the leadership of PM Modi, special focus is being given to the development of infrastructure in the education sector.

"As part of our continuous efforts to strengthen school infrastructure at every corner of the state, today inaugurated the new building of Asgar Rahmanpur High School in South Tripura", Manik Saha said in a tweet adding that the present state government is sincere towards developing the education system".

The chairperson of the Rajnagar Panchayat Samiti, Tapan Debnath, accompanied Saha during the inaugural ceremony.

Later in the day, Saha also inaugurated the new three-storey building of the Barpathari Higher Secondary School and interacted with the students present there.

In a tweet, he wrote, "Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, we are working with a special focus on the development of infrastructure in the education sector. Today inaugurated the new three-storey building of Barpathari HS School, a Vidyajyoti School, and interacted with the students".

During the inaugural address, CM Saha said, "In the previous administration of the Left government for 35 years, there was no development in the educational infrastructure and upliftment or upgradation of the academy and students".

CM Saha also lauded Prime Minister Modi's efforts and said that there is a huge emphasis on the educational sector by the Central government.

During the previous regime, students and teachers were not fortunate enough to be blessed with modern infrastructure in schools and colleges, the Chief Minister said.

"Today's new inauguration of Asgar Rahmanpur High School will grace the students of the school and would help them get a more comfortable platform to study", he added. (ANI)

