Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 9 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the State Level Jatra Utsav at Vivekananda Shardha-Satabarshiki Bhavan in Dharmanagar on Wednesday.

CM Manik Saha said that this event underscores the Tripura government's commitment to preserving and promoting traditional art forms and cultural heritage.

Jatra, a popular folk theater form, has deep roots in the region's cultural history. The organization of such festivals aims to rejuvenate interest in traditional performances, providing a platform for artists to showcase their talents and for audiences to reconnect with their cultural roots.

The Tripura government has been proactive in reviving and celebrating traditional festivals. For instance, the Basanta Utsav, a spring festival dating back to the 17th century, was recently revived, with Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurating the event in Agartala. This initiative aimed to showcase the cultural heritage of different communities in the state.

Similarly, the upcoming Jatra Utsav in Dharmanagar reflects the government's dedication to cultural preservation and promotion.

Earlier, CM Manik Saha boarded a train from Agartala Railway Station and arrived at Dharmanagar in North Tripura District today.

The visit marks a significant occasion as the CM is scheduled to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 45 developmental projects in the region.

Opting for a train journey over helicopter services, the Chief Minister once again highlighted his preference for public transport during long-distance travel. This move showcased both simplicity and a strong message of infrastructural advancement.

This recurring choice by Saha reflects his commitment to promoting sustainable, accessible, and efficient transportation for all citizens. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the state has seen rapid improvements in its railway and roadway infrastructure, with Saha playing a pivotal role in implementing the vision at the state level.

Earlier on Tuesday at a public interaction program, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that health services in the state have significantly improved, and all the facilities of Central government medical services are now available in the state.

CM Saha urged people seeking various forms of assistance to avail themselves of the medical services available under the Mukhyamantri Samipeshu program. He also directed the concerned officials to provide necessary assistance to those seeking medical aid. (ANI)

