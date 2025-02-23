West Tripura (Tripura) [India], February 23 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday participated in the 119th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program "Mann Ki Baat," alongside citizens from the Kali Tila area in the 14 Badharghat Assembly Constituency.

In this episode, PM Modi covered several important topics, including India's progress in AI and space research, the significance of International Women's Day, the achievements of Indian athletes in the National Games, the dangers of obesity and excessive oil consumption, citizen initiatives for wildlife conservation, and guidance for students regarding the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" initiative.

After the broadcast, Chief Minister Manik Saha addressed the gathering and elaborated on the various points discussed by PM Modi, sharing his insights with the public on these critical issues.

Notably, During the 119th Episode of Mann Ki Baat PM Narendra Modi lauded 'Khelo India' for providing a platform to talented champions who were able to rise and perform well in the recently concluded National Games in Uttarakhand.

PM also appreciated the rise in young athletes, and said that India is rapidly moving towards becoming a "global sporting powerhouse."

The 38th National Games were held from January 28 to February 14 in Uttarakhand. "Many of our players are the result of the 'Khelo-India' campaign. Sawan Barwal from Himachal Pradesh, Kiran Mate from Maharashtra, Tejas Shirse and Jyoti Yaraji from Andhra Pradesh all have given new hopes to the country. Javelin Thrower Sachin Yadav of Uttar Pradesh, high jumper Pooja of Haryana and swimmer Dhinidhi Desindhu of Karnataka won the hearts of the countrymen," PM Modi said.

"The number of teenage champions in this year's national games is surprising. I am happy that with the determination and discipline of our young athletes, India today is rapidly moving towards becoming a global sporting powerhouse," he added.

He also applauded the 38th National Games, which saw 11,000 athletes from all over the country participate, and said it presented a new version of 'Devbhoomi'.

PM, along with India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and boxer Nikhat Zareen, highlighted the disadvantages of obesity and advised people to reduce their consumption of cooking oil.

PM Modi highlighted that obesity cases have doubled in the last few years, and the more concerning aspect has been the rise in obesity cases among children. He also advised people to buy 10 per cent less cooking oil and subsequently reduce their consumption of cooking oil.

"To become a fit and healthy nation, we have to tackle the problem of obesity. According to a study, today one in every eight people is suffering from the problem of obesity. Obesity cases have doubled in the past few years, but what is even more worrying is that the problem of obesity among children has also increased four-fold," PM Modi said.

"Therefore, you should decide that you will use 10% less oil every month. You can decide that you will buy 10 per cent less oil when you buy it for cooking. This will be an important step towards reducing obesity. By making small changes in our eating habits, we can make our future stronger, fitter and disease-free," PM Modi said in the Mann ki Baat," he added. (ANI)

