Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 22 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday met several beneficiaries in Dhanpur and other rural areas and collected their feedback about benefits being received by them under various government schemes.

CM Saha's presence left the residents with surprise as he went door-to-door despite being on a tight schedule, and spoke to the families to confirm if they were getting the benefits of the government schemes.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Big Update on DA Arrears, Central Government Employees May Soon Get Good News.

A 62-year-old Archana Saha, a resident of North Sarasima Gram Panchayat and one of the beneficiaries said that she was overwhelmed after the interaction with CM. She told CM Saha that she used to live in a kutcha house with her family.

"It was my dream to have a house, but because of financial constraints, I never thought I would ever be able to build a house. It's only because of this government it has become a reality," she said.

Also Read | Delhi Court Seeks ED's Response on Satyendar Jain's Plea for Food As per His Religious Beliefs.

She was given a pucca house under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) scheme. The house is equipped with a free tap water connection and a toilet.

"I'm overjoyed to see the happy faces of people like Archana. It's all because of the schemes launched by the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said CM Manik Saha while speaking to reporters.

CM Saha also visited the house of Anita Debnath, a resident of Dhanpur in Sepahijala district to check whether all the schemes have been made available or not.

Debnath told CM Saha about the benefits of government schemes that her family members received through proper guidance and said that she was satisfied with the measures taken up by the government for the benefit of the people.

"We have been given benefits for my 22-year-old physically challenged son, a house under the PMAY scheme with tap-water connection and toilet facility, and electricity connection. This has given us hope for our lives," she said.

The residents were also informed about government schemes available and easily accessible and also informed about fairs being organized for the benefit of people at every local and subdivision to ensure maximum reach and access of government schemes to the citizens. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)