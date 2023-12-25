Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 25 (ANI): On the occasion of Christmas, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday participated in the festivities at Shantir Rani Catholic Church at Mariyamnagar in West Tripura district.

Taking to 'X', CM Saha wrote, "Glad to have attended #Christmas celebration at Shantir Rani Catholic Church at Mariyamnagar."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Six Sitting BJP Legislators in West Bengal Might Get Nomination for General Polls.

Shantir Rani Catholic Church is one of the oldest and most popular churches among Christians.

Earlier today, the Chief Minster extended greetings on the special occasion.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Woman Lies About Rape to Make Boyfriend Jealous, Arrested in Kochi.

"Greetings to everyone on this occasion of Christmas! May everyone's life be filled with hope, happiness & prosperity. Merry Christmas!" CM Saha wrote in a post on 'X'.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing the day as a 'good governance' day to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The party is organising several events across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is observed as Good Governance Day.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and served as the nation's prime minister three times. He passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on August 16, 2018.

The purpose of Good Governance Day is to increase public access to various government programmes and services. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)