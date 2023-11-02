Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the inauguration of three India-assisted development projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated three Indian-assisted development projects via video conferencing on Wednesday.

The three projects are the Akhaura- Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link, Khulna - Mongla Port Rail Line and Unit - II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant in Rampal, Bangladesh.

The inauguration of rail and power sector projects between India and Bangladesh lay focus on strengthened ties and partnership between the two countries.

"The joint inauguration of these important projects manifests the firm friendship and collaboration between our two friendly countries. I would like to thank PM Modi for the warm hospitality during my visit in September 2023 to attend the G20 Summit," the Bangladesh Prime Minister said.

"I express my gratitude for your commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship between our two countries, Sheikh Hasina said.

The Akhaura-Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link project has been executed under a Government of India grant assistance of Rs 392.52 crore extended to Bangladesh. The length of the rail link is 12.24 km with a 6.78 km Dual Gauge rail line in Bangladesh and 5.46 km in Tripura.

The Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line Project has been implemented under the Government of India's concessional Line of Credit with a total project cost of USD 388.92 million. The project entails the construction of approximately 65 km of broad gauge rail route between Mongla Port and the existing rail network in Khulna. With this, Mongla, the second largest port of Bangladesh, gets connected with the broad-gauge railway network.

During the inauguration ceremony, Sheikh Hasina also extended greetings to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India in advance of Diwali.

"I would conclude her by conveying warm greetings in advance for the upcoming Diwali. I wish Your Excellency PM Modi and the people of India a very Happy Diwali," the Bangladesh Prime Minister said. (ANI)

