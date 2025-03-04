Unakoti (Tripura) [India], March 4 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of development projects in the Unakoti district today.

The projects, totalling 34 in number, aim to boost infrastructure and essential services in the region.

The key initiatives include laying the foundation for the new building of the Unakoti District Magistrate's Office, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Office, District Transport Office, Veterinary District Hospital, a new De-Addiction District Hospital, the DISE Office of the Social Welfare Department, the CDPO Office, and a Child Care Institution.

He will also inaugurate three Tehsil Buildings, a Nurses' Training Centre, three school buildings, and two water projects for hilly areas.

Additionally, the Chief Minister will inaugurate a market shed to facilitate local businesses.

The main event will take place at the Chandipur block premises, where the Chief Minister will be joined by Social Education and Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy, key officials including Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, Secretary Pradip Kumar Chakraborty, Transport Department Secretary Chandra Kumar Jamatia, and State Social Education Department Director Tapan Kumar Das, among others.

These initiatives will further strengthen the state's progress towards sustainable growth and improved public services.

Earlier, the Tripura Chief Minister discussed the development of railway services and infrastructure in the state with a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) delegation here.The delegation led by NFR General Manager (Construction) Arun Kumar Chowdhury called on Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha at the Secretariat in Agartala on Monday.

The discussions focused on the progress of the electrification of railway lines, the introduction of electric passenger trains from Badarpur to Sabroom, the conversion of the single-line railway track to a double-line track, the introduction of the Agartala-Guwahati intercity rail service, the current status of the construction of 23 railway overbridges, and the upgradation of Agartala, Dharmanagar, and Udaipur railway stations into modern railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. (ANI)

