Gomati (Tripura) [India], February 9 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday visited Shantikali Ashram here and interacted with Chitta Maharaj who has been awarded Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in the country.

CM Saha said that he prayed in the ashram for the peace and prosperity of the state.

Chitta Ranjan Debbarma, 62, heads the Shantikali Ashram, which operates under the Shanti Kali Mission. The Mission runs a chain of 24 temples across the state.

Chitta Maharaj of ShantiKali Ashram has been awarded Padma Shri in the category of Others Spiritualism.

Chitra Maharaj has been transforming the lives of many Janjati people through spiritualism and expansion of education.

CM Saha participated in several programmes in the Gomati district on Friday.

He inaugurated the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Type-IV Hostel attached to Chlakaham Higher Secondary School at Karbook in the district on Friday.

This 100-bed hostel has been constructed at a cost of Rs 2,28,67,000. This well-equipped hostel built in a remote town will play a constructive role in the development of girls' education in the coming days, said authorities.

CM Manik Saha also inaugurated a 50-bed hospital and OT at Amarpur sub-division in Gomati district on Friday and addressed the gathering.

He also interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes, including PMAY and Ayushman Bharat, during his visit to Chellagang, Karbook.

"The double-engine government led by PM Narendra Modi has introduced several schemes, & the benefits are reaching the people up to the last mile. During my visit to Chellagang, Karbook today, interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes, including PMAY, Ayushman Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission & Social Allowance," Saha posted on X. (ANI)

