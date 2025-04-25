Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that along with major hospitals, the State Government is equally focusing on Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to make healthcare accessible in rural areas through improved services and infrastructure.

CM Saha said this after visiting Gandhigram PHC and inspecting its management.

"In Gandhigram Primary Health Centre, I have visited and I have instructed the Health Secretary over the phone to look into the gaps and fulfil them. There are many staff who are working in the field and inside the hospital. There is also a thought that when someone visits a government hospital, there will be a bad smell. I have instructed to maintain cleanliness," said CM Saha.

CM Saha, who is also the state Health Minister, said that he inquired about the staff pattern and duty roster and spoke to the patients.

"There are pros and cons. I have already spoken to the Secretary of the Health Department and other senior officials about these issues. I had a meeting on this yesterday as well. Special importance has also been given to infrastructure development," he said.

CM Saha later visited the offices of TUDA, the Jal Board, and Agartala Smart City Project Limited.

"I am aware of the Smart City Project, although I have not been to this office before. So today, I came to the Smart City office. I also went to the Jal Board office. I have taken information about the work being done. I have got a general idea. In addition, I have talked to the officials about where different projects need to be implemented. All the issues will be discussed in detail. And in today's visit, I was able to get information about various issues," he added.

In a proactive initiative aimed at strengthening public healthcare and urban infrastructure, CM Saha conducted an unannounced inspection of the Gandhigram Primary Health Centre on Thursday, accompanied by a senior government official, according to an official statement. (ANI)

