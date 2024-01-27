Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 27 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday congratulated and honoured Shwal Weaver Rekha Chakma for receiving the prestigious "Padma Shri" 2024 for her efforts in rural women's empowerment.

The Tripura Chief Minister lauded Chakma's efforts in empowering rural women through her organisation, 'Ujeia Jadha' and honoured her with a 'gamusa'.

Gamusa is a symbol of hospitality, friendship, and respect, often presented as a gift or honour to guests or important people.

He also offered sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising Chakma's contribution to the field of art and honouring her with this award.

Taking to his social media handle, CM Manik Saha posted, "Congratulated Rekha Chakma, who has been named for the prestigious "Padma Shri" 2024, at my official residence today. The Chakma Loinloom Shwal Weaver from Nandannagar, Agartala, and Chakma transforms eco-friendly vegetable-dyed cotton threads into traditional designs, promoting the use of natural dyes."

"Her efforts in empowering rural women through her organisation, 'Ujeia Jadha', are also inspiring. My sincere gratitude to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for recognising her contribution to the field of art and honouring her with this award. Wishing Chakma a long life and good health," he posted.

The Home Ministry announced the Padma Awards on Thursday, which included 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards.

The Padma Awards, the highest civilian awards in the country, are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activity, viz., art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions that are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually around March or April every year.

Thirty of the awardees are women, and the list also includes eight persons from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO, OCI, and nine posthumous awardees. (ANI)

