Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 11 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday inaugurated the new staff quarter complex at Kanika Memorial Primary Health Centre in Unkoti district.

In a recent tweet, Saha praised the government's efforts for an unprecedented transformation in the health system across various districts.

"Due to the sincere efforts of our government, there has been an unprecedented change in the health system in various districts. We are constantly striving to bring better health services to the masses. On a visit to Unkoti district today, I inaugurated the newly constructed staff quarter complex of Kanika Memorial Primary Health Centre," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.

Additionally, he visited the Ayusman Arogya Mandir within the health center.

"Also visit the Ayusman Arogya Mandir in this health center and talk to the health workers present," he added. (ANI)

