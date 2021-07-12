Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 12 (ANI): As a token of respect and courtesy, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has sent 400 pineapples to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Speaking to reporters, Udot Jha, Second Secretary to India High Commission at Chittagong, "The goodwill gesture by Tripura Chief Minister towards Bangladesh and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will further cement the friendship and long-standing ties between the two nations."

"I would like to thank the Tripura government and the Chief Minister for their goodwill gesture," he added.

Meanwhile, T K Chakma, Director of Industries and Tourism department of Tripura government expressed that Tripura and Bangladesh have a strong relationship and there is huge scope for further enhancement of import-export trade and medical tourism sector.

Recently, the Bangladesh PM had sent Haribhanga mangoes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of its neighbouring Indian states including Tripura. The Kew variety of pineapples was arranged by the Director of Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department of the Tripura government from two spots - Kumarghat and Ompi.

The gift consignment was handed over by Dr Phani Bhusan Jamatia, Director of Horticulture and Soil Conservation in presence of T K Chakma, Director of Industries and Tourism of Tripura government at the Akhaura integrated check post (ICP) to Udot Jha who is supposed to handover it to the Bangladesh Prime Minister. (ANI)

