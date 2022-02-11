Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 11 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday advised the BJP state president Manik Saha to introduce micro-management to expand the party's vote share in all the booths across the state.

CM's statement assumes significance given the present political scenario when two strong faces of the rebel camp deserted the party and evidently tried to make a dent by weakening the BJP.Addressing a gathering of the party's office-bearers at state headquarters on the occasion of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhaya's Balidan Divas, Deb said, "My advice to the party is to raise an organized army of booth level collaborators. The force will be adequately trained and well equipped with all the important developments in the party. Their job will be to visit each of the 3,214 booths of the state and carry out an evaluation of the party's present strength."

Also Read | The Complete Guide to Bitcoin and its Future & Beyond.

Explaining the evaluation process, Deb said, they will visit each of the booths. Collect pertinent information regarding the party's present scenario. They will interact with the booth president to have an idea of what percentage of the voters in that particular booth is active and what is the status of others.

"If we carry out this exercise without any failure, the party president will have a clear picture of all the booths. Where we have to work more, where our work is getting inactive and why all these things would be crystal clear. And, a party like us must ascertain its position on the ground in regular intervals," said Deb.

Also Read | Kerala: 45-Year-Old Man Booked for Assaulting Wife Over Domestic Dispute in Ponganad; Absconding.

According to Deb, in the second phase, these collaborators would be tasked with the job of adding a 20 percent vote for the party in all the booths.

"Now, who are the fitting choices for our party? We should look for people who are socially well connected. We should pursue people who have worked for the party for a long time but did not get any recognition or post. And of course, people who are from other political parties but willing to join BJP", said Deb.

Deb said if these tasks could be accomplished in time, the cracks that exist in the organization would be filled up automatically. Deb also appealed to the party workers to be united and forget the perpetual quarrel of newcomers and old guards. "Old or new makes no difference," he added.

The capabilities of an individual make him or her eligible for elevation in the party ranks. The district-level training programs are set to kick start, I hope the party will work in accordance with the suggestions I have proposed," said Deb.

Apart from Deb, BJP state President Manik Saha also spoke on the occasion. Before the discussion session, all the present leaders paid rich tributes to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)