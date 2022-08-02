Agartala, Aug 2 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has asked the agency constructing the Lighthouse project at Akhura to complete the work at the earliest.

Saha accompanied by Urban Development Minister, Manoj Kanti Deb, Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder and DGP Amitabh Ranjan paid a visit to the Lighthouse project near Akhaura, on the outskirt of the city and reviewed the progress of construction work.

“This is a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government wants to complete the Lighthouse project at the earliest. I asked the construction agency and the officials to expedite the work to meet the deadline by any means”, he told reporters on Monday.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Lighthouse project at Akhura through video conference along with five other cities in January last year.

The Rs 162.50 crore Lighthouse project is adopted for providing housing facility to the economically weaker sections of people living in urban areas. Each Lighthouse project will have 100 flats being built using New Zealand technology, which is cost effective as well as earthquake resistant.

The 100 flats are supposed to be built in one year but the progress seems tardy at Akhura.

The chief minister said he will report to the prime minister about the progress of the Lighthouse project in Delhi on August 6.

“Since it's the Prime Minister's dream project, it can't miss the target of what may come. The government will remove all obstacles that come in the way of tardy pace of work”, he said. In Chennai, the Lighthouse project has already been commissioned.

Out of the total 1000 flats, 700 selected beneficiaries have already booked their flats while the process is on to complete the allotment of all the flats by August, said Urban Development, secretary, Kiran Gitte.

