Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 15 (ANI): Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha unveils a life-size statue of Maharani Tulsibati at Tulsibati Girls HS School in Agartala.

Maharani Tulsibati was a renowned Queen of the Royal Dynasty of Tripura which ruled for more than 500 years and is remembered now for her divinity and invaluable patronage towards the society.

Maharani Tulsivati did plenty of and People remember her with great respect.

Maharani Tulsibati Girls' Higher Secondary School was established on 9th April 1894 by Maharani Tulsibati in the name of Agartala Balika Vidyalaya within the Palace Compound as a manifestation of her vision of "Education for Girls".

Later on, it has been named Maharani Tulsibati Balika Vidyalaya when transferred outside the Palace Compound. Since then it has been catering irrespective of Class, Caste, Religion and Creed by providing quality education and developing the full potential of girls.

"Tulsibati HS School is a Vidyajyoti School, affiliated with the CBSE Board at the heart of the city. The need of installing a lifesize Statue has been felt by society," said the school authorities. (ANI)

