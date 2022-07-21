Agartala, Jul 21 (PTI) The Congress protested outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office near Barjala in West Tripura district on Thursday over the questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi by the agency in New Delhi.

Alleging "vendetta politics" of the BJP-led government at the Centre, hundreds of Congress workers raised slogans and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Also Read | Gaganyaan: ISRO's Human Space Mission Is for Space Tourism, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Gandhi was interrogated by the ED in connection with her alleged involvement in the National Herald case. To protest the move, the AICC had asked all its state units to stage demonstrations in front of ED offices to garner people's support.

"The ED summoned Sonia Gandhi in a false case as part of BJP's dirty politics. This is a ploy to divert the people's attention from the problems of price rise, GST, crisis in the farming sector, joblessness and steep fall in the value of rupee," MLA Sudip Roy Barman told reporters.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Rejects Arvind Kejriwal’s Singapore Travel Proposal; Sisodia Says CM Will Apply for Political Clearance at MEA.

State Congress president Birajit Sinha said Indira Gandhi was arrested in 1977, but she became the prime minister 27 months after her arrest.

"This time too the people will defeat BJP's ill-design in the days to come," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)