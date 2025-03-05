Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 5 (ANI): A farmer from Tripura, Amar Sarkar, has achieved remarkable success in off-season vegetable cultivation by supplying fresh produce to top hotels across the state.

With over 12 years of experience in farming, he has tapped into the growing demand for high-quality vegetables and made a name for himself in the agricultural sector.

Also Read | Sextortion Bid on Telangana Congress MLA: Vemula Veeresham Receives 'Nude Video Call' From Cyber Fraudsters Demanding Money.

Focusing on winter vegetables such as cauliflower and cabbage, the farmer has seen significant profits, especially as prices for these crops remain high. His expertise and strategic approach to farming have enabled him to produce high-yield harvests, ensuring a steady supply of premium vegetables.

"Tripura, off-season vegetables like cauliflower and cabbage are quite expensive. This year, the prices were particularly good. The joy of vegetable farming comes from earning a high price for the produce. However, it requires intelligence and effort to achieve a good harvest and secure good profits," Amar Sarkar said to ANI.

Also Read | UAE Envoy to India Meets Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Discusses Potential Investment Opportunities in State.

"Today, the produce--including cherry tomatoes, leaf lettuce, ice lettuce, red lettuce, spring onions, and Chinese cabbage--is reaching five-star, four-star, and three-star hotels in Tripura. In addition to hotel chains, he also supplies fresh vegetables to multiple locations, expanding his market reach," he added.

Sarkar further said that he has been cultivating winter vegetables for almost 12 to 13 years. He also praised the state government while noting that his vegetables are now supplied to five-star, four-star, and three-star hotels across the state and even to several other locations.

"I grow a variety of vegetables, including cherry tomatoes, leaf lettuce, ice lettuce, red lettuce, spring onions, and Chinese cabbage, among many others. Through this work, I have achieved great success and feel immense joy. I encourage everyone to try their hand at farming, as it can be a rewarding and profitable endeavor", the Tripura farmer added.

"Vegetable farming requires intelligence and effort, but the rewards are worth it. I feel immense joy seeing my hard work pay off," he said, while further encouraging others to explore farming as a profitable venture. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)