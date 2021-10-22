Agartala, Oct 22 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday asserted that the state is fully geared to face the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic should it strike, and his government is planning to boost the immunity of people below the age of 18 years.

Deb, who is also the state's health minister, said there was no dearth of oxygen plants, with a total of 22 of these in the eight districts.

“Earlier, we had only three oxygen plants before the pandemic. Now, Tripura has sufficient oxygen supply to fight against the virus, even if another wave was to come,” the CM told reporters.

“With ample funds and cooperation from the Centre during the pandemic, the state has built a good infrastructure to face the Covid situation. We are fully equipped to combat the third wave if it strikes,” he added.

The Tripura government has arranged an immunity booster drive under the ‘Chief Minister's Sustha Sishu Sustha Soisab' scheme for all the 13 lakh people who are below 18 years of age. As part of the drive, immunity-enhancing medicines are provided.

Deb said Tripura has been listed among the states to have vaccinated 95 percent of its population above 45 years of age.

“The PM has also appreciated this achievement and advised other states to follow Tripura,” the chief minister said.

The state has administered a total of 40,10,109 vaccine doses thus far, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)